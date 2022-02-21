Has The Wendy Williams Show Been Cancelled?

Is this the end for The Wendy Williams Show? According to Love B. Scott, Wendy Williams' tenure as host will come to an end this June. Instead, the site reported that "permanent guest host" Sherri Shepherd's deal has been finalized, and The Sherri Shepherd Show (working title) is slated to replace Williams' chatfest this fall.

RELATED: Will Sherri Shepherd Be Named Permanent Guest Host of The Wendy Williams Show?

Insiders close to production informed Love B. Scott:

The producers informed everyone that the [Wendy Show] was being canceled at the end of June. Then in the next breath they hired everyone to work on the new Sherri show.

The Wendy sources added that, prior to her medical leave:

[Wendy] had become somewhat unbearable, having tantrums and throwing things at people. Basically, the consensus among the crew is that she didn’t wanna be there anymore. Her illnesses may have exacerbated that feeling.

Love B. Scott noted that it was unclear whether or not Williams would return to host the show.