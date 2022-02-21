WATCH: Sean Kanan Explains Deacon's Fight For Family on The Bold and The Beautiful (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan (Deacon) appeared on last Friday's episode of Bold Live. The Daytime Emmy winner sat down with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk to dish all things Deacon with the fans.

Kanan reminisced about joining the soap with Deacon in full bad-boy mode. He mused:

It was a lot of fun when Deacon first came on the show. Yeah, listen, I think that it's fun to play Deacon’s reformation with some characters and I think it would be real fun to play bad Deacon with others. He’s kind of like the little girl with the curl; when she’s good, she’s really good and when she’s bad, she’s terrible. So we shall see.

And with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) having apparently split, does Deacon want a shot at a second chance with La Logan? Kanan explained:

Well, I think Deacon is a glass-is-half-full kind of guy and I think he’s also—one thing Deacon and I do share in common is that when we set our sight on something, we usually wind up getting it. And I think that Brooke is the one that got away, and while I don’t believe that Deacon, even as he said on the show, wants to take a wrecking ball to Brooke's marriage, I do believe that if the circumstances were right, that he would take advantage of the moment.

He clarified:

But we saw that during New Year's Eve, he didn’t take advantage of Brooke. In a lot of ways, you could argue that he behaved with some nobility. I certainly don’t condone kissing another man’s wife, but I think, all things considered, it could have gone way, way off the tracks. And so I don’t think that he’s strategically day and night night working to break them up, but I think if that situation arises and if Brooke is open to it...I think Deacon has never had a sense of family. And if Deacon could unite his family with Brooke and Hope [Annika Noelle], I think that would fulfill a part of him that he’s never known.

Watch the full interview below.