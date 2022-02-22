Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke's: Hope comes in looking to see if Ridge is home. Brooke tells her that he didn't come home at all. Hope attempts a logical approach...Ridge just stayed at a hotel. Eric comes in and Brooke hopes he knows where his son is. After getting the scoop, Eric can't ease her mind about Ridge's whereabouts.

Brooke reminds them she's his wife and she still loves him, which they don't doubt. Brooke leaves another voicemail, despite knowing that Thomas may be controlling his phone.

Malibu: Taylor dreams of kissing Ridge, who is camped out on a chair. Taylor remarks that he came home. Taylor admits it felt so good and so right to KISS Ridge. Does he have any regrets? He does...about Brooke, not her. He slides his wedding ring off. He wants to focus on the honest Taylor who's always been there for him. (AHEM!) Despite the warm fuzzies, they're both glad they didn't sleep together.

Steffy hushes Thomas when he bursts in because mommy and daddy are still in the bedroom. He's so ecstatic, he throws Steffy a high five. The two keep talking about their parents' potential reconciliation. Taylor comes in all smiles and announces that dad's home, and they all embrace. Whilst Steffy waxes poetic, Ridge says he has to face Brooke in person.

After Ridge leaves, Steffy and Thomas are concerned that Brooke will turn Ridge around. They encourage their mother to go to Brooke's to stake her claim, but Taylor doesn't think it's necessary.

Back at Brooke's: Ridge comes in and Brooke apologizes again for betraying his trust. She claims that Deacon would have never happened if she wasn't drinking. Ridge reminds her how he asked her to keep Deacon away. Brooke explains what happened when she went to Steffy's and notices his ring is not where it belongs. She asks Ridge where his ring is. Brooke tells Ridge how she feels about him and wonders if he's giving up on their marriage.

Random Thoughts:

-So Brooke bad, Ridge good? I think not!

-Are Taylor and Brooke headed for a custody battle over Ridge...over smooches?

-Ridge is right about one thing...Steffy is like a dog with a bone.

-Ridge appears to be okay with Thomas c-blocking his wife from seeing him.

-I really liked Thomas' sweater.

What are your random thoughts for today?