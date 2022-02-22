Marci Miller

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Xander/Gwen: Xander wants to move on from Sarah by selling Sarah’s ring to buy Gwen a ring. Gwen is busy fielding texts from Chad on Abigail’s phone. He has figured out that it’s not his wife who is actually responding.

Maggie arrives to check on Xander after “Sarah” broke up with him again. Gwen reports he is doing very well and explains their previous conversation about buying her a ring. Maggie is surprised and clearly a little hurt. Gwen understands, but doesn’t want her to hold out hope that he and Sarah will ever get back together. She gets it, but is still disturbed because Sarah didn’t seem quite like herself.

EJ/Belle: EJ is about to go to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He really wants to talk to Chad so he can understand why he testified against him. Belle explains that he’s got bigger problems because Abigail has vanished. EJ reminds Belle that Abigail is relatively safe with Kristen because they are both DiMeras. They don’t kill each other - except poor Benjy and Renée, but otherwise.

Belle gives EJ a little money on his books and a phone card to make calls. He can call her any time he wants. Just then, Chad arrives wanting to know where Kristen is. Chad exits and EJ is carted off to his cell, and finds Clyde Weston as his cellmate!

DiMera Island: Steve and Kayla awaken to find someone has delivered sustenance. Kristen is nervous the cops are closing in. She listens to Steve’s messages and hears that Shawn D has figured out she is involved in Abigail’s disappearance, but he has not figured out that Steve and Kayla are missing.

Abigail goes toe to toe with Kristen over how long she could possible be kept on this island. Kristen tries to get Abigail to eat, but she isn’t hungry enough to be poisoned. Kristen eats and drinks her breakfast to prove it’s safe to eat - alas, Abigail has actually poisoned Kristen. She then goes on to torture Kristen by talking about how happy little Rachel is with Brady and Chloe. Just then, Kristen’s head begins to spin as the sleeping pills begin to take effect.

Sarah sits reading a book wishing her love would come and whisk her away. She finishes her book and gushes about the romantic book she has ever read. Sarah shakes off her reading of “Love’s Bitter Harvest” and decides it’s time to get herself out of there.

With Kristen subdued, Abigail snoops around. She finds Sarah’s room and the book she’s been reading - but Sarah is no longer there. Just then, Kristen stumbles in and wonders where Sarah is. Meanwhile, down the hall, Kayla is attending to Steve when Sarah appears at the door in her white, flowing, robe.

Random Thoughts:

I've missed DAYS!

EJ and Belle continue to have smoking chemistry.

We got a Benjy and a Renée reference!

A smart, calculating Abigail is better Abigail.

Abigail saying kidnapping is in Kristen’s blood and her responding by saying she was adopted made me laugh and take pause.

A little vulnerability does EJ good.

A little backbone does Chad good.

Does anyone else want to read, "Love's Bitter Harvest"?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!