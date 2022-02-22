The Young and the Restless has cast actress Kelsey Wang in the role of "mysterious" Allie, Soap Opera Digest reports. Allie is a young professional who will catch the eye of a young man in Genoa City. Wang debuts in the role on Thursday, March 10.

She told Soap Opera Digest of joining Y&R:

There’s so much that I respect about this world and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Watching YOUNG AND RESTLESS is how I found my love for acting. It just seemed like the coolest dream job ever.

Wang previously recurred as Daisy Kwan on General Hospital in 2018 and 2019 and has appeared on programs like Netflix's Daredevil.

Will you be tuning in to see Allie in Genoa City? Tell us in the comments!