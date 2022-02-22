Sherri Shepherd-Hosted Talk Show to Replace The Wendy Williams Show in Fall 2022

Jason Decrow/The Wendy Williams Show; The Wendy Williams Show

Not long after reports surfaced of The Wendy Williams Show's imminent cancellation, the news has been confirmed. According to Deadline, a daytime syndicated chatfest fronted by frequent Wendy guest host Sherri Shepherd will succeed The Wendy Williams Show.

From Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which also produces and distributes The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri will make a syndication debut on Fox Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide this fall. Sherri will inherit Wendy's Fox owned-and-operated time slots.

Wendy EP David Perler will continue on as Sherri's EP and showrunner. Other executive producers will be Shepherd and Jawn Murray. Sherri will also carry on Wendy's iconic "Hot Topics" segment, but with Shepherd's own spin.

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein stated:

Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy. Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.

Debmar-Mercury also added that they hope to be able to work again with Williams in the future. Marcus and Bernstein shared:

This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox. We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.

