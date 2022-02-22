Skip to main content

Sherri Shepherd-Hosted Talk Show to Replace The Wendy Williams Show in Fall 2022

Sherri Wendy

Not long after reports surfaced of The Wendy Williams Show's imminent cancellation, the news has been confirmed. According to Deadline, a daytime syndicated chatfest fronted by frequent Wendy guest host Sherri Shepherd will succeed The Wendy Williams Show.

RELATED: Has The Wendy Williams Show Been Cancelled?

From Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which also produces and distributes The Wendy Williams ShowSherri will make a syndication debut on Fox Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide this fall. Sherri will inherit Wendy's Fox owned-and-operated time slots.

RELATED: Will Sherri Shepherd Be Named Permanent Guest Host of The Wendy Williams Show?

Wendy EP David Perler will continue on as Sherri's EP and showrunner. Other executive producers will be Shepherd and Jawn MurraySherri will also carry on Wendy's iconic "Hot Topics" segment, but with Shepherd's own spin.

Recommended Articles

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein stated:

Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy. Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.

Debmar-Mercury also added that they hope to be able to work again with Williams in the future. Marcus and Bernstein shared:

This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox. We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.

Former The View co-host Shepherd, a longtime anchor on Fox Stations' Dish Nation, said:

OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

sherri-shepherd
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Co-Host The Wendy Williams Show in December

By Jillian Bowe
Nov 24, 2021
Comment
Sherri Shepherd
Talk Shows

Will Sherri Shepherd Be Named Permanent Guest Host of The Wendy Williams Show?

By Carly Silver
Feb 8, 2022
Comment
Sherri Shepherd
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Resumes Guest Hosting The Wendy Williams Show After Emergency Surgery

By Carly Silver
Dec 14, 2021
Comment
wendy-williams
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Gives Blessing to Sherri Shepherd as Interim Replacement

By Jillian Bowe
Feb 10, 2022
Comment