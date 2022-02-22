Skip to main content

Wendy Williams Responds to Sherri Shepherd Show News

Wendy Williams is responding to the news that Sherri will replace The Wendy Williams Show this fall. In a Deadline statement issued by Williams' rep Howard Bragman, she shared her thoughts on frequent Wendy guest host Sherri Shepherd and possible future plans.

Bragman stated:

It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time.

She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.

