Brooke's: Brooke is seeking assurance from Ridge that she's still Logan and loves her. Brooke asks about the ring again and Ridge admits where he was the night before. Ridge says he loves her, but he can't keep doing this. Ridge also admits he didn't sleep with Taylor, but could have if they didn't stop it.

Brooke won't let one night define their relationship and vows they will survive it. Ridge counters that too much has happened and he wants them to stop hurting each other. Brooke apologizes for siding with Deacon. Brooke hugs him. Ridge gets wistful about their past and kisses her. He tells her she will always be his Logan and walks out.

Taylor's office: Sheila pops in and catches Taylor smiling. She asks how things are with Ridge and realizes that Ridge and Brooke are done. Sheila recounts Brooke's errant ways and is happy for Taylor and her family.

Forrester: Thomas and Steffy are concerned that Taylor went to work when all this emotional drama is going on. Hope walks in and catches them gossiping. Steffy fills her in on what's going on, including the potential end of a marriage.

Hope tells Thomas she didn't like him c-blocking Ridge. She doesn't understand why Taylor's involved, so the duo let her believe their parents slept together. Thomas leaves for a meeting and Hope asks Steffy for the truth. Steffy tells her that Ridge took off his wedding ring. Hope accuses Steffy of wanting her mother's marriage to fail.

Sheila's lair: Sheila is so thrilled with her accomplishment that she's talking to herself in her hotel room...again!

Random Thoughts:

-Steffy said Brooke never walks away gracefully, but that's exactly what she should do. Let Taylor, Wednesday, and Pugsley have him.

-I'm tired of Brooke apologizing for relapsing and defending Deacon when Ridge was pounding the frack out of him.

-Sheila relentless with Taylor, but she's playing in the wrong sandbox.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.