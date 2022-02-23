Lacey Chabert ABC/Eric McCandless

All hail the queen of Hallmark! Ex-All My Children star Lacey Chabert has signed up for more with the channel's parent company Crown Media. Two As the World Turns stars are headlining an upcoming AppleTV+ anthology, while One Life to Live's Melissa Fumero has been cast in a promising Netflix comedy.

All My Children

Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) has inked a multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks, in which she will star in/EP projects for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years

As the World Turns

Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) stars in the political comedy The Hater as campaign manager Greta, out March 18

(ex-Liberty) stars in the political comedy The Hater as campaign manager Greta, out March 18 Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) and Emmy Rossum (ex-Abigail) will star in the AppleTV+ anthology The Crowded Room opposite Tom Holland; in the series, which will explore stories of people living with mental illness, Seyfried will play clinical psychologist Rya and Rossum will play the mom of Holland's character Danny

Days of Our Lives

Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) has launched a podcast called Conspiracies, Inc.

(Lucas) has launched a podcast called Conspiracies, Inc. Sally Kirkland (ex-Tracey) will star in the film adaptation of the play Murder, Anyone?

General Hospital

Jeff Kober (Cyrus) will guest on NCIS: Los Angeles as Harris Keane in the episode “All the Little Things," airing March 13 at 9 PM EST

(Cyrus) will guest on NCIS: Los Angeles as Harris Keane in the episode “All the Little Things," airing March 13 at 9 PM EST Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas) will star in the film adaptation of the play Murder, Anyone?

(ex-Nikolas) will star in the film adaptation of the play Murder, Anyone? Emma Samms (ex-Holly) will lend her voice in the audio adaptation of Doctor Who's The Companion Chronicles, out in April

Guiding Light

Paul Wesley (ex-Max) will headline/EP the horror-thriller film History of Evil with Stephanie Beatriz ; the movie, to be filmed this spring, will be released as a Shudder Original

(ex-Max) will headline/EP the horror-thriller film History of Evil with ; the movie, to be filmed this spring, will be released as a Shudder Original Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the horror thriller Man's Son, playing an occult leader

One Life to Live