General Hospital Star Inga Cadranel Shares Excitement at Gaining U.S. Citizenship
Less than two weeks after General Hospital's Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) celebrated gaining her American citizenship, her co-star Inga Cadranel (Harmony) is ringing in a similar occasion. On Instagram, Cadranel shared that she, too, is excited to have become a U.S. citizen.
She posted:
Her fellow Port Charles residents wished her well. Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) chimed in:
Congrats!!! 😍
Cameron Mathison (Drew) added:
Wow!!!!! Congratulations 😃
Johnny Wactor (Brando) said:
We added a good one today then!
Congrats to Cadranel!