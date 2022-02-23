Inga Cadranel ABC/Craig Sjodin

Less than two weeks after General Hospital's Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) celebrated gaining her American citizenship, her co-star Inga Cadranel (Harmony) is ringing in a similar occasion. On Instagram, Cadranel shared that she, too, is excited to have become a U.S. citizen.

She posted:

Her fellow Port Charles residents wished her well. Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) chimed in:

Congrats!!! 😍

Cameron Mathison (Drew) added:

Wow!!!!! Congratulations 😃

Johnny Wactor (Brando) said:

We added a good one today then!

Congrats to Cadranel!