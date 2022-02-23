James Read

James Read is back as Days of Our Lives' nasty Clyde Weston. The actor chatted with Soap Opera Digest about returning to the soap and working with familiar and new faces.

Whenever he is asked to return, Read reflected of his character:

I expect to be wearing orange. That’s been specifically the case the last couple of years. From there, anything can happen. I could break out. I could stay in there and have a new cellmate. I could get paroled. It’s irrelevant to me.

Clyde has a new cellmate: EJ DiMera (first played by James Scott, now Dan Feuerriegel). Since it was Clyde's handiwork that nearly killed and put EJ out of commission for years, the pair's proximity might create some friction. Read appreciated the twist, stating:

Anything to stir the pot. These kinds of relationships are what soaps are all about. I loved it. It gave us lots of stuff to work with as actors.

He added:

It had been so long since James was around that I didn’t have any trouble segueing. And Dan sort of eerily reminds you of James, but then is so much his own man at the same time. It was a very quick transition.

Back in Salem proper, Clyde's son Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is ready to welcome his first child. And fans can expect for Clyde to be involved in the storyline, Soap Opera Digest has confirmed; Read's current run is estimated to last four to five months.