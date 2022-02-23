Skip to main content

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Announces Dolly Parton Tribute at Upcoming ACMs (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson isn't just in daytime; she's workin' 9 to 5! Today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made an exciting announcement. At the 57th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, Clarkson will tribute Dolly Parton, the evening's host.

Clarkson dished:

I’m sure Dolly and I will have a lot to talk about when she’s a guest on the show in a few weeks. I love her so much. We actually got to recut her song ‘9 to 5.’ It’s a blessing to get to sing with such a pioneer of a woman.

Recommended Articles

Clarkson then gifted the audience with tickets to the show! Watch Kelly share the news below.

Live-stream the ACM Awards March 7 at 8 PM EST on Amazon Prime Video.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Taraji P. Henson Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Taraji P. Henson Steps in to Host for Quarantining Kelly Clarkson (VIDEO)

By Carly Silver
Feb 17, 2022
Comment
Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency on Her Talk Show

By Carly Silver
Nov 12, 2019
Comment
Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Gets 'Toxic' on Kellyoke

By Carly Silver
Feb 11, 2020
Comment
Lisa Vanderpump Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Lisa Vanderpump Spills Vanderpump Rules Secrets to Kelly Clarkson

By Carly Silver
Jan 7, 2020
Comment