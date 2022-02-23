WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Announces Dolly Parton Tribute at Upcoming ACMs (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Clarkson isn't just in daytime; she's workin' 9 to 5! Today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made an exciting announcement. At the 57th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, Clarkson will tribute Dolly Parton, the evening's host.

Clarkson dished:

I’m sure Dolly and I will have a lot to talk about when she’s a guest on the show in a few weeks. I love her so much. We actually got to recut her song ‘9 to 5.’ It’s a blessing to get to sing with such a pioneer of a woman.

Clarkson then gifted the audience with tickets to the show! Watch Kelly share the news below.

Live-stream the ACM Awards March 7 at 8 PM EST on Amazon Prime Video.