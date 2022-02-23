WATCH: The View Congratulates Sherri Shepherd on Talk Show: "We're Your Biggest Cheerleaders and Fans" (VIDEO)

ABC/Jenny Anderson

Sherri Shepherd's former colleagues are congratulating their friend. After news broke yesterday that the comedian will host Sherri this fall, succeeding The Wendy Williams Show, the ladies at The View shared their kind wishes.

Shepherd's longtime pal Whoopi Goldberg said:

We also want to congratulate our friend and View alumni Sherri Shepherd who announced this morning that she's launching her very own daytime talk show, Sherri.

Goldberg added:

We're your biggest cheerleaders and fans.

Joy Behar chimed in:

She's a great talent, Sherri, and she'll be so good at that spot.

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin also expressed their affection for Shepherd and joy at her news. Watch the well wishes go out below.