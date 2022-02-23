Not so Fast!: Wendy Williams Fires Back at Rep's Statement Regarding Show Ending

Wendy Williams

Now this is awkward. Wendy Williams is shutting down the statement her rep released on her behalf earlier on Tuesday regarding her show's cancellation. Williams' rep Howard Bragman spoke to Deadline and claimed Williams stated:

It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time.

The self-professed "Queen of All Media" hopped on her Instagram page and posted a message via her story feed, where she gently rebuked Bragman for speaking out on her behalf. Williams posted:

This comes on the heels of the news that Sherri Shepherd is getting her own talk show deal and will be replacing Williams's long-running talk show in the fall.