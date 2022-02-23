Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Sally and Victoria run into each other and Victoria plays nice by listening to her ideas. Sally knows that Victoria is betting on her failure. She lets Sally know that she didn't rock the boat when Adam chose her. Sally tells her she's very determined to succeed and prove everyone wrong. Victoria just can't help herself. She considers her and Ashland seasoned business folk, whilst Adam and Sally are neophytes. Victoria claims she has a meeting and departs.

Newman Media: Victor and Adam meet at Adam's office (Victor's sitting in Adam's chair). Adam tells Victor he will not be his spy. He doesn't want to get into a no-win situation with him, Victoria, and Ashland. Victor tells him that Ashland can't be trusted about anything and chastises Adam for not helping the family.

Victor pulls the guilt card on everything he ever did for Adam to feel included in the family, yet Adam won't take that step. Victor threatens there may be no Newman Media left. Adam feels like he has to pass yet another test, then turns him down again. After Victor belittles him, Adam leaves.

Society: Ashland is reluctantly joined by Billy, who needles him about looking like he's plotting. Billy thinks that now that he survived cancer, he's looking to live life again and put more Locke in Newman-Locke.

Victoria comes in and Ashland fills her in on their chat. Victoria tells Billy to back off, but he buckles down. Before he leaves, Billy warns her that she will be in a long fall when Ashland lets her down.

Victoria tells Ashland what she warned from Sally. The duo get a chuckle out of the fact that Victoria thinks Adam and Sally are romantically linked. Victor summons Victoria to Newman Media.

Lily's pad: Nate tells her he's thinking of leaving as the hospital to work for Newman-Locke. Lily wonders if he can truly leave hospital life, but Nate says the passion isn't there anymore since his hand injury (the one Devon caused). Lily offers him an opportunity at Chancellor. She tries to convince Nate that Chancellor is a safer bet than Newman.

Billy returns home and Nate leaves. Billy tells Lily what happened with Ashland and Victoria. Billy realizes he has work to do since Ashland got under his skin.

Grand Phoenix: Adam meets up with Sally, who tells him she laid all her cards on the table. Adam is impressed with how Sally can handle herself. Adam tells her what happened with Victor. Adam admits he may have overplayed his hand. Sally believes in him and thinks Victor will come around.

Back at Newman Media: Victor gets a call from Michael in Peru. He says the doctor told him on video that Ashland faked his illness. Enter Victoria.

Random Thoughts:

-Sally is miles street-smarter than Victoria will ever be, but I have no doubt that Victoria will underestimate her.

-I didn't hate Ashland and Billy's encounter. Billy should be watching him.

-I still love Robert Newman as Ashland.

-Damn Y&R for not giving Nate any bitter or vengeful feels toward Devon for sidelining his surgical career.

-Will Adam ever realize Victor will never let him be free?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.