DC

On Daytime Confidential podcast episode #1034, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver are counting down their Top 5 Black Soap Characters.

Some of their picks and omissions may surprise you!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

