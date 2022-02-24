Kelly Thiebaud HutchinsPhoto.com

It's a hard-knock (love) life for General Hospital's Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Ever since the late Jason (Steve Burton) called time on their relationship, things have been on the decline on the home front for the Britch. Thiebaud shared her thoughts on Britt's personal life with Soap Opera Digest.

Is Britt ready for love? Thiebaud dished:

I don’t necessarily feel Britt is. I think she’s putting on a nice facade of, ‘Yeah, I’m going to move on and I’m going out to The Savoy and I want to mingle and meet people.’ I don’t think she is quite ready to open herself up in that way again. I mean, she’ll hook up, but I don’t see her really opening herself up again at the moment.

She has recently shared scenes with Roger Howarth (Austin). What about love in the hospital? Thiebaud said:

Their scenes get a huge response online. Hmmm. I really like their friendship; I really enjoy working on the Austin/Britt [dynamic] on that level. I don’t think they’re very similar, but it might work! I think they would be an interesting pairing. I think we’re still trying to figure out who Austin is, you know what I mean? There’s so little that has been said about this character and where he comes from and who he is and what he’s doing there and how he got there. It would be nice for that to kind of be revealed and I think it slowly is. Right now, though, I’m really enjoying the friendship Britt has with him, so we shall see. [Pause] I’ve always thought it’s so funny that you have to be in a couple, you know what I mean? Where’s the, like, single, badass women that are totally cool being single and are super-successful in their careers and love their life? I think it would be interesting to show that!

On the friendship front, though, Britt is still BFFs with her ace Brad (Parry Shen)...but his Aunt Selina (Lydia Look) disapproves. Thiebaud stated of Selina's reaction to Britt: