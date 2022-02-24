Lawrence Saint-Victor and Diamond White to Appear on Bold Live Friday

The Bold and the Beautiful's Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Diamond White (Paris) will appear jointly on Bold Live this Friday. The two will talk with B&B's supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about their current storyline.

Carter and Paris are drawn to each other despite that Mr. Walton, Esq. was her big sister's hubby-to-be and her mother Grace (Cassandra Creech) is determined to stop it all.

Fans can ask questions via #BoldLive and international fans may participate by submitting self-recorded video questions for guests to: boldlive@bbmail.tv.

Viewers can join the two on Feb. 25 at 7 PM EST via HERE.