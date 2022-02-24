Robin Roberts Reveals Partner Amber Laign Has Breast Cancer

ABC/Jeff Neira

Prayers up for Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign. The Good Morning America co-anchor revealed Laign is battling breast cancer.

On Thursday, Roberts disclosed the information in a video on Twitter where she said her partner of 17 years was diagnosed with the illness at the end of 2021 and Laign, a massage therapist and founder of Plant Juice Oils, underwent surgery last month and began chemotherapy this morning.

Roberts battled breast cancer herself in 2007 and successfully treated it with chemo and surgery in 2008. In 2012 she was later diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a bone marrow disease. In her video, Roberts stated:

My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good, and we're so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others.

Roberts went on to further explain she will be absent from GMA on some days to support Laign. According to Roberts:

She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me, and that means that I'll be away from GMA may from time to time, like this morning as she starts chemo.

Watch the full video below.