The View Reaps Ratings Benefits From Whoopi Goldberg’s Return

ABC/Jenny Anderson

Soap Opera Network has posted the ratings for the week of February 7-11, 2022, and the numbers are holding pretty steady across daytime—with a few notable high and low points. Let’s get into it…

On the talk show front, The View (2.308 million/1.6) rebounded with the return of Whoopi Goldberg, gaining 113,000 viewers for the week. This gain represents the largest gain in total viewers of any daytime show. Despite the weekly gains, the ABC talk show is down a gut-punching 708,000 viewers year to year.

On the game show front, The Price is Right part 2 (4,694 million/3.0) and part 1 (4.152 million/2.7) remain the top two shows in all of daytime. TPIR basically held steady for the week, but also posted a gasp-worthy 639,000 viewers year to year.

With Days of Our Lives remaining on hiatus for the Winter Olympics, this week’s ratings focus on the three airing daytime dramas. General Hospital had the best week across total viewers, households, and all demos, as Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) marriage disintegrated and most of Port Charles began the search for Peter August (Wes Ramsey). GH (2.268 million/1.6) gained 107,000 viewers for the week and either posted gains or remained steady across key demos. The ABC sudser also posted solid numbers year to year, gaining 107,000 viewers from 2021 and 49,000 viewers compared to 2020.

The Young and the Restless maintained its status as the number-one daytime drama, focusing on baby Dominic’s rare blood disorder and the impending marriage of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Y&R (3.505 million/2.4) gained 14,000 viewers for the week, but dropped 163,000 viewers year to year. The CBS sudser posted minimal gains (Women 25-54) and minimal losses (Women 18-49) in key demos.

The Bold and the Beautiful also posted stable numbers for the week while focusing on the fallout of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) drunken New Year’s Eve kiss. B&B (2.941 million/2.0) lost a minimal 24,000 viewers for the week and 224,000 viewers year to year. The CBS soap held steady across all key demos.

