Wes Ramsey Steven Bergman Photography

This week, one of General Hospital's most hated and luckiest villains met his demise, courtesy of Felicia (Kristina Wagner). August suffered a fatal blow to the head when Felicia rescued her daughter Maxie (Kirsten Storms) after tracking her down in Europe.

Wes Ramsey originated the role of Peter August in 2017 and was later revealed to be Henrik Faison, the son of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). It turned out his mother was actually Anna's twin sister, Alex Marick.

Ramsey left a post on his Instagram page as he exited the GH studios and commented:

Thank you for taking the journey with me. To those who were kind & supportive, my heart has felt inspired by you. It was one helluva ride.

Ramsey's full post can be seen here:

Do you think you've seen the end of Peter August? Sound off in the comments below!