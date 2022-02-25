90210's AnnaLynne McCord Shares a Poem to Vladimir Putin

Former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord is sharing her thoughts. On Twitter, she posted a clip of her reciting a poem she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst the Ukraine invasion.

McCord said:

Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of a nation sitting peacefully in the night sky.

She continued:

If I was your mother, the world would have been warm, so much laughter and joy and nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy you must have seen and believed and the formulation of thought quickly thought that you live in an unjust world.

Watch the entire clip below.