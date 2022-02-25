Finola Hughes and Wes Ramsey ABC/Troy Harvey

Peter August (Wes Ramsey) has finally reunited with his father Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) this week on General Hospital. For four and a half years, viewers saw the scheming, murderous newspaper publisher outfox and outwit everyone from super spies Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and mercenary and occasional WSB agent Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) to mob enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and ex-Navy SEAL Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), August just slipped through their grasps at every turn and failed to be brought to justice.

On Wednesday, all of August's evasive maneuvers came to an end when Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) sprang into action and bashed his head in when he threatened to shoot her daughter, and his ex, Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Anna waited until Peter took his last breath, succumbing to his injuries from his fall.

So why were these ladies the ones to make sure Peter met his maker? GH head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten spoke with Soap Opera Digest to discuss Peter's one way trip to Hades.

According to O'Connor:

Felicia was so connected to the story, even when she was not onscreen, and it was important to us that she have a big role in this final chapter. This is Maxie's mother. This is somebody who would do anything to keep her children safe. We thought the audience would love the surprise of Felicia's role in Peter's demise—but just as importantly, we always knew the final moment had to be between Anna and Peter. There was no other consideration.

Van Etten echoed his colleague and stated:

The story started with Anna and it had to end up with Anna.

What can viewers expect from the fallout of Peter's death? O'Connor teased: