General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Anna (Finola Hughes) struggles with her decision to let Peter die.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) questions Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) friendship with Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

Jake (Hudson West) has questions.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have an uncomfortable run-in.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) shut Mac (John J. York) down.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is thrown by a surprise visitor.

Chase (Josh Swickard) consults Finn (Michael Easton) about whether or not to move forward with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) goes IN on Nina.

Drew presents Marshall (Robert Gossett) with an opportunity.

Anna tells Drew there is danger lurking.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) quickly heads to the hospital.

Shawn (Sean Blakemore) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have a sit down.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) reassess their situation.

Stella (Vernee Watson) tries to set Curtis (Donnell Turner) straight.

Sam and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) discuss Elizabeth.

Laura and Anna work together against Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Another weird incident happens to Elizabeth.

Michael (Chad Duell) tucks his tail between his legs and talks to Chase.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) have an uncomfortable run-in with Trina (Sydney Mikayla).

Carly (Laura Wright) receives a surprising visitor.

Anna receives an unsettling phone call.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) plans a trip with Carly and Sam.

Marshall tells Curtis he has his number.

Austin (Roger Howarth) looks towards the future.

Laura spies Victor with Ava (Maura West).

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!