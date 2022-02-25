Skip to main content

Sharon Osbourne on The Talk: "CBS Sucks Big Time D**k"

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne still isn't feeling CBS and The Talk. The OG momager was out in Los Angeles on Thursday with her husband, legendary rocker and self-proclaimed "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne, when TMZ shutterbugs caught up with them and their son Jack. 

Mrs. O was asked whether, given what happened with Whoopi Goldberg getting suspended for her remarks surrounding the Holocaust, she thought she should get her job back. Osbourne responded:

No. I would never go back to that show ever. No, 'cause CBS sucks big time d**k!

Well, don't be shy, Sharon! She was later asked if she thought her firing was fair. Osbourne stated:

Hey, listen it happened, I don't care. I honestly don't care; it's not like I need it.

Osbourne was also asked if she was going to kick back and retire from the entertainment world, to which she gave a fiery:

F**k NO!

Watch the exchange below.

