Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Viewers of the The Talk will notice the absence of a familiar face for a few days. Co-host Amanda Kloots announced on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will be quarantining at home, meaning she will miss a few days at the talk show.

She shared:

On Twitter, Kloots added that she is "feeling ok" while quarantining with her son Elvis: