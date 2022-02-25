The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Ashland Tries to Outmaneuver Victor

Robert Newman Monty Brinton/CBS

Kevin: The computer hacker (Greg Rikaart) hits a roadblock.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) confides in Amanda (Mishael Morgan) about the worries he has for little Dominic. Watch for Devon to make a move to protect the little guy's best interests.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) gets the goods on Ashland (Robert Newman). Victor has proof Ash is faking his illness and wants him out at Newman-Locke and especially out of Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) life.

Victor has both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) meet to discuss his plot to get rid of Ashland. Nick is very gun-shy over making another move against Ashland since it fractured his relationship with Victoria, and he's still paying for such.

Nick reminds his father he did come to him and it blew up in his face. Victor maintains Ashland's lies will significantly harm the family, and it's all hands on deck. Will Nick comply?

Ashland: The scheming tycoon attempts to flip the script on Victor.

Victoria: The Newman heiress gets interrogated by her mother (Melody Thomas Scott) surrounding her choices. Look for Victoria to butt heads with Adam and grill Nate (Sean Dominic).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) breaks the news to Billy (Jason Thompson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) about Keemo's passing. Jack decides to visit Keemo's home in Los Angeles. His siblings offer to go with him, but Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is heading out with him. Look for Jack to try to get some closure and share the regrets he made with his son.

Phyllis: Red gets firm with Jack.

Tessa: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) distracts Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Chelsea: The con artist designer (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a risky maneuver.