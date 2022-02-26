The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) she is responsible for coming between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Bill (Don Diamont) shows up, and tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) his thoughts and feelings about Brooke and Ridge.

Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) hit the sheets.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) puts a plan into action to reunite Zende (Delon de Metz) and Paris.

Sheila toys with Brooke.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Is Taylor Headed for Romance or Heartbreak?

Thomas and Ridge have a sweet bonding moment.

Hope (Annika Noelle) convinces Deacon (Sean Kanan) to have a sit down with Ridge.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke FACE OFF!

Thomas doesn’t quite know what to do with what he learned from Sheila.

Deacon lays his feelings for Brooke on the table.

Brooke and Ridge review the highs and lows of their relationship.

Deacon comforts Brooke.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!