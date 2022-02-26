Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022
Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) she is responsible for coming between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Bill (Don Diamont) shows up, and tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) his thoughts and feelings about Brooke and Ridge.

Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) hit the sheets.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) puts a plan into action to reunite Zende (Delon de Metz) and Paris.

Sheila toys with Brooke.

Thomas and Ridge have a sweet bonding moment.

Hope (Annika Noelle) convinces Deacon (Sean Kanan) to have a sit down with Ridge.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke FACE OFF!

Thomas doesn’t quite know what to do with what he learned from Sheila.

Deacon lays his feelings for Brooke on the table.

Brooke and Ridge review the highs and lows of their relationship.

Deacon comforts Brooke.

