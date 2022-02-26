Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022

Carson Boatman

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Tripp (Lucas Adams) has been counting the days until he could propose to his latest love, Allie (Lindsay Arnold). In Salem however, things don't always go as planned.

Jo-Devil (Carson Boatman) feels this is the BEST time to reveal that his twin sister cheated on him with his own soon-to-be-ex-wife Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!