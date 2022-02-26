Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: JoDevil Blows Allie's Engagement Out of The Water

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Tripp (Lucas Adams) has been counting the days until he could propose to his latest love, Allie (Lindsay Arnold). In Salem however, things don't always go as planned.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Passion, Action, and Escape Return February 21!

Jo-Devil (Carson Boatman) feels this is the BEST time to reveal that his twin sister cheated on him with his own soon-to-be-ex-wife Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

