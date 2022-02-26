Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Leo (Greg Rikaart) returns to Salem with a love connection.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) tries once again to hit the sheets with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) returns to Salem.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) openly ponder if Johnny is truly possessed.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn) arrive at the DiMera's private island.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) celebrate his return to Salem.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets a little romantic with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

TR (William Christian) works overtime to show Paulina (Jackée Harry) he has turned over a new leaf.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) says yes to Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) proposal.

Chloe and Brady’s night out with Craig (William Spirtas) and his new boyfriend hits the skids.

Chad is reunited with Abigail (Marci Miller).

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) side-eye Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) when she does something nice.

Jake (Brandon Barash) can’t believe Gabi betrayed him.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) fills in Ava (Tamara Braun) on her engagement.

Chad confronts Ava demanding to know with whom she is working.

Xander (Paul Telfer) comes face to face with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Tony is confused by Sarah’s very warm greeting.

Johnny disrupts Tripp and Allie’s celebration by revealing that she slept with Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Tony and Chad learn that Sarah thinks she is Renée Dumonde.

Ciara and Ben have a confidential conversation with Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer rejoice at Abigail’s return.

Tripp calls off his engagement.

When Tony returns to Salem, he fills Anna (Leann Hunley) in on Sarah’s new identity.

Roman (Josh Taylor) tries to cut for Allie with Tripp.

Anna lays into Xander about Gwen.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is a strong shoulder for Allie.

