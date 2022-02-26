Skip to main content

Sean Blakemore Announces General Hospital Exit

Sean Blakemore

Sean Blakemore is exiting General Hospital. The Emmy-winning actor made the announcement on Twitter this evening.

The star rebutted any rumors that he had been let go. Instead, he clarified that he made the decision to depart and shared his appreciation for his Port Charles family. Blakemore stated:

Lol...I appreciate you and ALL my wonderful supporters! I was absolutely NOT let go. It was my decision to exit the show because of other obligations. The GH family has been great to me! Who knows whts to come in the near future 🙂

