Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Sheila Has a Secret But She Just Can't Keep It

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

If you tipped the first over the first domino in a chain and no one knows you did it...did it happen? Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) been crowing to herself about how she tricked Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) into falling off the wagon and she's just dying to tell someone. That someone is Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), who we all know is no saint.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Ridge Takes a Hot Bounce Back to Taylor

Sheila wants Thomas to keep quiet about pulling the proverbial trigger, but can Thomas keep his trap shut when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks him what he knows?

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Brooke is Determined to Keep Ridge by Her Side

By Mike Jubinville
Feb 13, 2022
Comment
bb promo 10_10_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila and Deacon Make Plans to Sabotage The Forresters

By Mike Jubinville
Oct 10, 2021
Comment
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

By Joshua Baldwin
Feb 25, 2022
Comment
Taylor Hayes, Ridge Forrester, The Bold and The Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Takes a Hot Bounce Back to Taylor

By Mike Jubinville
Feb 20, 2022
Comment