The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

If you tipped the first over the first domino in a chain and no one knows you did it...did it happen? Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) been crowing to herself about how she tricked Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) into falling off the wagon and she's just dying to tell someone. That someone is Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), who we all know is no saint.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Ridge Takes a Hot Bounce Back to Taylor

Sheila wants Thomas to keep quiet about pulling the proverbial trigger, but can Thomas keep his trap shut when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks him what he knows?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!