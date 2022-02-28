General Hospital Promo: Port Charles Residents Have Decisions to Make

Cynthia Watros and Cameron Mathison

This week on General Hospital, the residents of Port Charles have to make some life-altering decisions. Just how will they affect others?

At Charlie's, Nina (Cynthia Watros) tells Drew (Cameron Mathison) all she wants to do is move on with her life, but Drew hits back and mentions Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Over at GH, Finn (Michael Easton) asks Chase (Josh Swickard) if he has feelings for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Carly (Laura Wright) visits Sonny's penthouse and says she and her soon-to-be-ex need to get some things sorted out.

Meanwhile, Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) wants to know what Curtis (Donnell Turner) is planning.

Watch the promo.