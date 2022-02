General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart: "Happy to Report Valentin Will be Back in March"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) might be gone from our screens for a bit. But not for long!

Stuart is off filming a live-action series, now called Villains of ValleyView, for Disney, but he reassured fans on Twitter that he will return to Port Charles soon. He tweeted: