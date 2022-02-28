Steven Bergman Photography

In his twelve years as a The Bold and the Beautiful mainstay, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has had a whole lot of ups and downs. Clifton reminisced about his character's many weddings and some of his favorite moments as Bill's (Don Diamont) long-lost son with Soap Opera Digest.

Liam is well on his way to having as many weddings as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Which of the ceremonies - and to which lucky actress - stands out in Clifton's mind? He said:

Ajax Mountain in Aspen [Colorado, in 2011], freezing our asses off. That was great. It’s actually not the wedding that anybody thinks of first. I’ve been asked this before, because Liam has been married quite a few times, and they’re like, ‘Was it the one in Puglia [in 2012]? Was it the one [in Australia in 2017], where Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] came flying in on that zip line?’ and when I say Aspen they all go, ‘Really?’ It was cold and dark on top of a mountain but I have a different association with it. We were so cold and miserable that it was actually so fun [laughs].

What about his favorite dramatic moment on B&B? Clifton dished:

Liam learning that Steffy slept with Bill [in 2018]. That whole reveal sequence was shot at three different locations over three different days, and it was obviously very emotional material. Jacqui and I can be really emotional but as soon as they called cut, we were fine. We didn’t carry it with us.

Scott Clifton, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

When asked about the best storyline he's played on the show, Clifton gave a surprising answer. He said:

Adam and Eve in the cabin [in 2016], hands down. Rena [Sofer, Quinn] works exactly the opposite of the way I do, and that was some of the best work that I think either of us has done. The variety of working with someone who works totally different than the way you do is the gift. It is the variety that I treasure. I was kind of sad when that storyline ended.

Rena Sofer, Scott Clifton

