Whoopi Goldberg to Executive Produce Christmas Movie For Lifetime

ABC/Robert Ascroft

Whoopi Goldberg will help viewers celebrate Christmas this year. Deadline reported that The View moderator will executive produce a film called New Orleans Noel for Lifetime's annual holiday programming slate It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle will star with veteran actors Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James (Pulliam's real-life spouse), and Tim Reid. In New Orleans Noel, Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James) live very different lives after attending college and studying architecture together. But they are reunited to work on a house belonging to "New Orleans praline icon" Loretta Brown (LaBelle).

Soon, they find themselves spending the holidays together and falling for one another. They aren't the only ones feeling the love; Loretta also finds hersel bonding with back-to-town friend Marcel Lirette (Reid). But when Grace is offered a job that will take her out of New Orleans, should she stay or go?

Evergreen Filsm produces the project; EPs are Daniel Lewis, Rick Carter, Goldberg, Tom Leonardis and Knight Pulliam. The script is written by Angela Tucker and Alys Murray Tucker will also direct.