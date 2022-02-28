Skip to main content

Whoopi Goldberg to Executive Produce Christmas Movie For Lifetime

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

Whoopi Goldberg will help viewers celebrate Christmas this year. Deadline reported that The View moderator will executive produce a film called New Orleans Noel for Lifetime's annual holiday programming slate It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle will star with veteran actors Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James (Pulliam's real-life spouse), and Tim Reid. In New Orleans Noel, Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James) live very different lives after attending college and studying architecture together. But they are reunited to work on a house belonging to "New Orleans praline icon" Loretta Brown (LaBelle). 

Soon, they find themselves spending the holidays together and falling for one another. They aren't the only ones feeling the love; Loretta also finds hersel bonding with back-to-town friend Marcel Lirette (Reid). But when Grace is offered a job that will take her out of New Orleans, should she stay or go? 

Recommended Articles

Evergreen Filsm produces the project; EPs are Daniel Lewis, Rick Carter, Goldberg, Tom Leonardis and Knight Pulliam. The script is written by Angela Tucker and Alys Murray Tucker will also direct. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Joy Whoopi
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View's Joy Behar Shares Whoopi Goldberg Tested Positive For COVID (VIDEO)

By Carly Silver
Jan 3, 2022
Comment
Whoopi
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Departs UK Revival of 'Sister Act' Musical

By Carly Silver
Feb 17, 2021
Comment
Whoopi
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Talks Iconic Oscar Win and Staying on The View

By Carly Silver
Apr 21, 2021
Comment
Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Claiming Holocaust Wasn't About Race

By Jillian Bowe
Feb 1, 2022
Comment