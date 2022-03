Matthew Atkinson Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) is making his way to Bold Live. Atkinson will talk with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B. In addition, they will interact with fans live and answer all their burning questions.

Those who would like to participate can send questions using #ThomasForrester on Twitter and via email at: boldlive@bbmail.tv.

Atkinson's episode is slated for March 4 at 7 PM EST and can be viewed here.