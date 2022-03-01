Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Marone Beach House: Steffy states the obvious when she tells Ridge, Thomas, and Taylor just how wonderfully happy she is that her daddy has returned home. Taylor wants the Wonder Twins to cool their jets.

Speaking of twins, Thomas says he wishes Phoebe were still around to celebrate this joyous occasion. He goes on to thank Ridge for getting past THE TRAUMA AND ABUSE SHE HAS CAUSED HIM and claiming the life he deserves. (For the love.) After that ridiculous declaration, the Wonder Twins make their exit.

Taylor tells Ridge that she can hear the pain in his voice when he talks about Brooke. She doesn’t expect anything from him. She just wants to support him. He leans in and kisses her.

Drama at Il Giardino: Sheila wonders why Deacon isn’t celebrating the demise of Brooke’s marriage. Deacon is worried about Brooke…just then, Hope approaches and Deacon sends Sheila away. Sheila sticks around and listens as Hope and Deacon discuss Brooke and Ridge. Hope wants Deacon to talk to Ridge and make him understand what really happened on New Year’s Eve.

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!: Brooke tries calling Ridge yet again, but it’s going straight to voicemail. She sits and ponders her future when Sheila comes-a-knockin'. Brooke says she’s busy, but Sheila wants to discuss destiny. Brooke is in no mood for Sheila, but she is ready to rumble. She reminds Brooke how she threatened to keep her away from Finn and her grandchild, but who’s sorry now, Brooke? She goes on to taunt Brooke by saying how Ridge deserves to be with a classy woman like Taylor after surviving marriage with her.

Afternoon Delight: Paris is trying to make Carter comfortable with getting nekkid. He breaks away and tries to convince her that Zende can give her a much better life than he can. He thinks they need to put a stop to this foolishness before folks get hurt. Paris is unwilling to deny their chemistry…nekkidness ensues.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Bids Adieu to His Logan

Random Thoughts:

-Krista Allen is PUTTING IN WORK as Taylor!

-Thomas described Ridge as a victim of trauma and abuse? Really?

-Ridge and Taylor have chemistry.

-Ridge has now committed more adulterous acts with Taylor than Brooke did with Deacon.

-Deacon telling Hope that Stephanie and Eric missed the opportunity to course-correct Ridge’s tantrum-like behavior as a child inspired giggles.

-Ridge will probably not giggle when Deacon comes-a-callin'.

-Why is Carter talking about himself like he is the janitor rather than the COO of Forrester Creations?

-Paris should be more conflicted about sleeping with Zoe’s ex-fiancée than Carter should be for hooking up with Paris.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.