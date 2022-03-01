Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1035: Deadbeat Moms and Is Peter REALLY dead?

On Daytime Confidential podcast episode #1035, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Brooke, Ridge and Taylor triangle dominates The Bold and The Beautiful.

Days of Our Lives returns after the Olympics.

Is Peter really dead on General Hospital

The Young and the Restless feels like four different soaps, not a single show. 

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

