Greg Rikaart on Days of Our Lives' Leo: "I Can’t Wait to See What He’s Doing Next”

Greg Rikaart

Days of Our Lives' Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is back in Salem! Rikaart spoke to Soap Opera Digest about playing the devious and fun Leo.

The Daytime Emmy winner knew a bit about what his storyline would be before returning to DAYS. He explained:

I found out that I was coming back to be the love interest of a character who had been there. That relationship would, of course, have ramifications for other characters on the show, who are not at all pleased about Leo’s return and also his involvement with that character. There become multiple efforts from many different people to try and sabotage that relationship, much to Leo’s chagrin.

Recommended Articles

Regardless of how Leo is received, he is sticking around Salem for a bit. Rikaart teased:

I’m still there, although I think I’m in a different arc now. I’m there indefinitely. I’m having more fun now than ever.

No matter Leo's next step, Rikaart is excited to see what's to come. He mused:

I’m having a great time. I love the way they write for Leo. I get really excited when I get an email with a new script. I can’t wait to see what he’s doing next.

