New and Familiar Faces Announced as This Month's Guest Hosts of The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams

Today, the celebrities set to guest host The Wendy Williams Show this March were announced. The chatfest's official Instagram account posted the news.

Comic Kym Whitley and actor Finesse Mitchell will step in from Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11. Rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will steer the ship from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18.

Fat Joe, Remy Ma

Next up will be frequent guest host Sherri Shepherd, whose talk show Sherri will succeed Wendy this fall, from Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25. And TV personality Carson Kressley and actress Vivica A. Fox will do the honors and make their Wendy debuts Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1.

