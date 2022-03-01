The Young and The Restless' Peter Bergman on Jack's Journey: "Giant Things Are at Stake"

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has just discovered that his estranged son Keemo (Philip Moon) is dead. As Jack explores his complicated feelings over Keemo's passing, what's coming up for the Abbott heir?

Bergman told Soaps.com:

I was caught completely off guard. He hasn’t been mentioned in years! Every now and then, someone like yourself would write an article reminding Jack that he has more than one son. But we’d decided to ignore that.

And as it turns out, Jack was essentially ignoring the problem that had arisen between them. Now, he has to pay the ugliest of prices.

Jack is going to explore Keemo's life, which might surprise him. Bergman teased:

Jack’s next step is to begin looking into the life that Keemo had. And what he finds is a surprise. And then, following the surprise, what comes next is going to shock the audience!

He added: