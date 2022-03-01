Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Merger Mania: “Welcome to what’s left of the mind of Billy Abbott.” For the love… After going on for a while, he calls himself a dumbass when he realizes he wasn’t recording. He starts again but devolves into self-deprecation. Billy needs direction…in so many ways.

Downstairs, Lily is talking to Jill! They are discussing a proposal that has to do with her meetings today with Devon and Amanda. Jill is thrilled and thinks it is a game changer for Chancellor Industries. Just then, Billy takes a break from whatever he was doing to ask Lily about her conversation with his mom…instead they dive into the podcasting abyss. Back to her conversation with Jill - Lily fills Billy in about her plans and he thinks they are epic.

Devon, Amanda, and Imani arrive to meet with Lily about their respective collaborations with Chancellor Industries. Lily says their conversation is a lot bigger than podcasts. Lily is trying to sell Devon on a merger between Chancellor and Hamilton-Winters. She thinks Chancellor can offer him resources and he can offer them a younger demographic. She is proposing they call said merger, “Chancellor-Winters”. Lily is all excited and wants his thoughts, but Devon wants to pump the brakes for just a minute. Lily follows up by adding that Jill has already signed off on this potential merger. Imani speaks up with many relevant points/questions, but is basically told by Amanda to just sit there and look pretty. Devon picks up the conversation and says it’s a “no” for now, but they’ll keep it on the back burner.

When they leave, Lily picks up a picture of Neil and promises him that she won’t give up on the merger and will be patient. Upstairs, Billy feels like he is on the outside looking in.

Grief, Regret, and Text Messages: Traci comes downstairs and Jack admits he’s thinking about Keemo. Jack is reiterating how Keemo had nothing to do with him before he went on to the great beyond. Phyllis arrives to check on Jack. They all sit on the sofa so Jack can recount his contact with Keemo (because it never happened onscreen). They all discuss different types of loss and grief. He reads Keemo’s last email to him where he basically told Jack to go pound salt. Phyllis tries to redirect the conversation by suggesting they focus on who has been sending the cryptic text messages. Jack agrees because he needs answers. He picks up his phone and responds to the text by asking who the sender is and why they are in contact. The response: "Get to Los Angeles, the answers are there." Phyllis thinks they should go, but Traci wants him to be more cautious.

Random Thoughts:

-More Jill! More Jill! More Jill! It was great to see Jess Walton if only on an iPad screen.

-It was more than uncomfortable watching Amanda basically tell Imani to sit there and look pretty.

-Discomfort isn’t a bad thing…Imani vs Amanda could be REALLY MESSY!

-Please take that microphone away from Billy and give him some medicine to help him sleep.

-Is Devon a Chancellor?

-I’m curious where the merger talk is going.

-Poor Keemo.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!