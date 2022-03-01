Melody Thomas Scott

Newman-Locke: Ashland gets confirmation that Michael Baldwin is the one snooping around in Peru. Ashland tells his contact to find the doctor now.

Ashland tells Victoria he has all the paperwork ready to become co-CEO. Victoria tells him they're already partners in every way that counts and can take the time to make sure the documents are accurate. Ashland says he's ready to sign now, but Victoria hesitates. When Victoria says she's ready to make him co-CEO, Nikki walks into the office and questions what's going on.

Ashland explains to Nikki why they need to be equal partners on paper. Victoria agrees it needs to be done. When Nikki asks about Victor, Victoria tells her that he wasn't part of the conversation. Nikki tries to get Victoria to talk to her father. Nikki claims Victoria owes him that much, then turns around and butters Ashland up. After he leaves, Nikki tells Victoria that if she doesn't tell Victor, she will.

Ashland tells a doctor he's not giving anyone permission to look at his medical records.

Newman Media: Victor gets a text from Michael that he's sending evidence to him. Adam is in the office when Victor and Nick appear. Victor tells them they have to find a way to protect Victoria, the family, and the business. Nick tells Victor the last time he got involved it harmed his relationship with Victoria and it hasn't been the same since.

Victor tells them there are new developments and fills them in on what happened in Peru. Both Adam and Nick wonder why Ashland would falsify his recovery process, but Victor explains he was never sick to begin with. Victor tells them Ashland wants power and control, and he used his illness to gain empathy and leverage. Nick says he never trusted him and wants to kill him.

Abbott mansion: Jack gathers the family to fill them in. Jack tells them Keemo died three weeks ago, but there are not details yet. Jack admits to Billy he lied about keeping contact. In fact, Keemo cut him out of his life. Jack tells them he's heading Keemo's former home in LA. Billy, Traci, and Phyllis want to go with him, but he asks only Phyllis. Phyllis assures Traci she will take good care of Jack.

Traci fills Billy in on the texts messages. They wonder if Jack is walking into trouble and wished Jack would have opened up to them all along.

Grand Phoenix: Traci shows up and tells Phyllis she's grateful that she's going with Jack. She asks Phyllis to protect Jack and his big heart.

Random Thoughts:

-I love snarky Phyllis...and she made me laugh today when she told Billy why she was with Jack at the homestead.

-The Newmans are circling the wagons, which can't be good for Ashland.

-Nikki was a BOSS today. I love that she's got her hands in this mess.

-The Abbotts need more than dead children to bind them together.

-How wonderful is Beth Maitland? I never get tired of her.

-Overall, this was a good episode.

