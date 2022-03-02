Kimberlin Brown, Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Salt in the Wound: Brooke tells Sheila to get the hell out of her house. Sheila’s not done. She takes a full salt-shaker and pours it all up in that Ridge-shaped wound. Brooke pokes Sheila’s nose when reminding her that she is sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong. Sheila warns Brooke the next time she touches her will be her last and then launches into a diatribe about Brooke interfering in her attempts to reunite with Finn. Brooke reminds Sheila that unlike her, she owns her mistakes. Sheila smacks Brooke on the shoulder and bids her adieu.

Nekkid: Carter asks what they have just done. Paris says they did before what they are about to do again and again. He tries to fight it, but can’t come up with any solid reason for them to cease and desist…so they neither cease nor desist all over the ground floor of Carter’s all too humble abode. Basking in the afterglow, Paris says there is nothing standing in their way from being together. Little does she know.

Deacon Makes an Effort: Ridge returns to work at Forrester when Deacon walks in to set things straight. Deacon gets that Ridge hates him, but reminds him that it was only one kiss. Ridge says it doesn’t matter because he was betrayed. Deacon wonders if he actually wants to know the truth since he wasted no time turning to Taylor. He goes on to remind Ridge that Brooke wants their marriage to work. She doesn’t want Deacon.

See You Next Tuesday: Brooke arrives unannounced as Taylor was concluding on the phone with a patient, saying, “See you next Tuesday.” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Brooke is there to remind Taylor that she’s not just going to sit back and let her snatch Ridge away without a fight. Taylor wishes things had gone differently and reminds her when they discussed being friends. That’s not so much happening now that Taylor made out with Ridge. Taylor thinks Brooke needs therapy and reminds her of how she manipulated Douglas. Brooke simply thinks Taylor should keep her hands off Ridge, and if she doesn’t back off, she will end up getting hurt.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Asks Deacon to Smooth Things Over With Ridge

Random Thoughts:

-The camera is just loving following the path of Paris’ nails down Carter’s back.

-Brooke vs. Taylor is ramping up AND I AM HERE FOR IT!

-Have we just decided to forget that Taylor is an alcoholic?

-When Taylor said, “See you next Tuesday” as Brooke arrived, I DIED!

-Sean Kanan and Annika Noelle work so well as father and daughter.

-Deacon made a good point about how quickly Ridge ran back to Taylor.

-Taylor needs to pay attention to Ridge’s facial expressions.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.