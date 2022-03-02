Booked and Busy: Tom Pelphrey Headlines New Amazon Series Outer Range

Guiding Light grad Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) will take to the ranch alongside Josh Brolin in the genre-bending Western series Outer Range, set to hit Amazon next month. Former soap stars have also signed on to upcoming Lifetime and Hallmark films, from spring royal romances to Christmas flicks.

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) has inked a new deal with Netflix for two more films in which she will star

As the World Turns

Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has signed on to recur on Season 2 of Netflix's Sex/Life

The Bold and the Beautiful

Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host The Foundation Fighting Blindness' annual virtual gala, Hope from Home: A United Night to Save Sight, on March 6 at 7 PM EST

(ex-Reese) will host The Foundation Fighting Blindness' annual virtual gala, Hope from Home: A United Night to Save Sight, on March 6 at 7 PM EST Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will star in/EP an untitled holiday Lifetime movie, playing an ex-Broadway star named Billy Holiday

Days of Our Lives

Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) plays a royal bodyguard in Hallmark's A Royal Runaway Romance, premiering April 9 at 8 PM EST, as part of the network's "Spring into Love" programming

General Hospital

William deVry (ex-Julian) will guest star as Navy Captain Lombardo/XO on the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "Murmuration," airing March 20 at 9 PM EST on CBS

Guiding Light

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) stars in the eight-episode Wyoming-set drama series Outer Range, premiering on Amazon Prime Video this April

(ex-Jonathan) stars in the eight-episode Wyoming-set drama series Outer Range, premiering on Amazon Prime Video this April Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) has joined the cast of the action-thriller Hard Matter, now in production in Biloxi, MS

One Life to Live

Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) will appear on Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing himself

(ex-Jeffrey) will appear on Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing himself Lea DeLaria (ex-Madame Delphina) heads to Broadway this spring as a star of the upcoming musical POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

(ex-Madame Delphina) heads to Broadway this spring as a star of the upcoming musical POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) voices Zelma's Mother in the animated feature film My Love Affair with Marriage

Passions

Dana Sparks (ex-Grace/Faith) appears in the Tubi Original Romeo & Juliet Killers, out now, which was directed by Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa)

The Young and the Restless