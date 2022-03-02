CBS

More drama from the fictional offices of Forrester Creations and Spencer Publications are coming our way. CBS has just signed off on a two-year renewal for The Bold and the Beautiful through the 2023-2024 television season. In a released statement, Margot Wain, senior vice president, daytime programs, CBS Entertainment said about the renewal:

For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 daytime lineup. Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.

Showrunner Bradley Bell, who has been the executive producer of the series created by his late parents William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, since 1992, stated:

Thirty-five years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store. Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.

The show will celebrate its 35th anniversary on March 23.