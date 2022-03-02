Skip to main content

CBS Renews The Bold and The Beautiful Through Season 37

B&B cast photo

More drama from the fictional offices of Forrester Creations and Spencer Publications are coming our way. CBS has just signed off on a two-year renewal for The Bold and the Beautiful through the 2023-2024 television season. In a released statement, Margot Wain, senior vice president, daytime programs, CBS Entertainment said about the renewal: 

For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 daytime lineup. Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.

Showrunner Bradley Bell, who has been the executive producer of the series created by his late parents William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, since 1992, stated:

Recommended Articles

Thirty-five years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store. Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.

The show will celebrate its 35th anniversary on March 23.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bold and beautiful-logo
The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS Renews B&B Through 2022

By Carly Silver
May 20, 2020
Comment
B&B 8000 Ep
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B to Air 8000th Episode!

By Jillian Bowe
Dec 14, 2018
Comment
Lee Phillip Bell
Soaps

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Co-Creator Lee Phillip Bell Dies

By Jillian Bowe
Feb 26, 2020
Comment
Kristoff St. John and Angelica McDaniel
The Young and the Restless

CBS Daytime Renews Entire Line Up Through 2016-2017 Season

By Jillian Bowe
Apr 27, 2016
Comment