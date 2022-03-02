Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful to Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Special Episode

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful will commemorate its 35th anniversary by having a special standalone episode dedicated to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the five true loves of her live. 

Lang will be joined by John McCook (Eric Forrester)—Lang and McCook are both the only original cast members still on the series—along with Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Jack Wagner (Nick Marone), and Winsor Harmon (Thorne Forrester).

The episode is scheduled to air March 24.

