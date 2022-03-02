The Jennifer Hudson Show to Hit Airwaves This Fall

ABC/Paula Lobo

Jennifer Hudson is indeed coming to daytime, Variety reports. After pitching a talk show last fall, the Oscar winner will debut The Jennifer Hudson Show on Fox Television Stations in autumn 2022.

The new one-hour chatfest comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with The Ellen DeGeneres Show's production company Telepictures; Ellen EPs Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly served as showrunners on Hudson's test show, shot on Ellen's stage. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The Jennifer Hudson Show will also premiere on Hearst Television and other station groups, representing more than 60% of America.

In a statement today, Hudson said:

I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between, but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.' People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!

Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, added:

I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago. From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.

David Decker, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, said of the Grammy-winning songstress: