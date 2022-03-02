Skip to main content

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Sues Talk Show Production Company

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams' ex-husband has a bone to pick with Debmar-Mercury. Kevin Hunter, the former husband of the self-dubbed "Queen of All Media," has slapped the production company with a wrongful termination lawsuit and accuses Debmar-Mercury of giving him the heave-ho "on the basis of his marital status" to Williams, which is barred by New York City human rights law. The Shade Room is reporting Hunter filed the suit on Monday and claims he has suffered "an economic loss" due to his firing in April 2019, a week after Williams filed for divorce.

Hunter, an executive producer of the show from 2007-2019, claims that he is contractually obligated to 10% of the commission of revenues in the suit. He also alleges to be the brainchild behind "the creation of the show's brand and the look and feel of the show; helping conceptualize the wildly popular, 'Hot Topics,' 'Shoe Cam,' and 'Hot Seat,' segments of the show." The filing also claims many of the show's popular segments that he implemented will also be a part of Sherri Shepherd's new talk show and asks for $7 million along with punitive damages, lost wages, commissions, and legal fees, as well as a jury trial.

